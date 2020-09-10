Pedestrian dies after hit-and-run in Fulton County, cops say

According to Atlanta police spokeswoman Officer TaSheena Brown, the incident took place in the 2500 block of Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway NW. Brown said the man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

Authorities believe “a small, dark colored sedan” hit the victim and then fled the scene. According to Brown, officers found an unoccupied car in the area that they believe was involved in the incident.