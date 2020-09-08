Pedestrian dies after being hit by ’several vehicles’ in Athens

A 54-year-old woman is dead after “several vehicles” hit her while she was crossing an Athens road, police said.
Donna McCune was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident, which happened in the 1200 block of Commerce Road, according to Athens police spokeswoman Victoria Hunter.
Officers were sent to the area shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday. It is not clear exactly how many cars were involved or if any of the drivers stayed at the scene until police arrived.
An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the fatal crash is asked to contact Athens traffic Officer Zach Compton at 706-400-7377.