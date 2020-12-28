Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Cobb County

Elanden Park, 31, of Mableton, died at Wellstar Cobb Hospital after the crash, according to Cobb police spokeswoman Officer Shenise Barner.

Park was walking in the area of Mableton Parkway and Queensferry Drive about 6 a.m., Barner said. Investigators said he was trying to cross Mableton Parkway outside of a marked crosswalk. While walking across the road, Park entered the path of a gray 2003 Lincoln Aviator that was heading south, officials said.