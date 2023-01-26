Peachtree Corners library reopens after bedbug extermination

Explore New Norcross library offers more than just books

Library employees checked themselves for bedbugs and were told to dry their clothes at a high temperature, a standard precaution. They all worked at other branches for a week. The library system implemented a procedure for the other 14 branches to visually inspect all incoming books.

“Nobody had it or brought it anywhere,” Dixon said. “Not one other branch or person found anything.”

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

The Gwinnett library system paid $3,000 from its contingency fund to PestForce. Gwinnett County representatives did not respond Wednesday when asked how much the county spent on extermination at the library.

Almost 20 people sat scattered throughout the library Wednesday during the noon hour, when many tend to come for passport services, often from outside Gwinnett.

“It’s the only one that’s free or available,” said Sadie Edles, 20, of Alpharetta. “You have to make appointments everywhere else.”

Lowouratou Diallo came all the way from Cumming for passport photos. While she waited, she introduced her 18-month-old daughter to the game of chess.

A woman who frequents the library walked through the door. Library associate Laurie Esser greeted her.

“We’re glad to see you too,” Esser said. “We’re so happy to be back.”