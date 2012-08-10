Actual Factual Georgia

Q: I’ve heard that James W. Fannin was from Georgia. Is that true?

A: It's not well known to many Georgians, but Fannin, who commanded the troops massacred by the Mexican Army during the Texas Revolution in 1836, was born on a plantation in Morgan County. He went to UGA before going to West Point, where he dropped out. Fannin lived in Troup and Twiggs counties and Columbus before he moved to Texas in 1834. He became involved in Texas' struggle for independence from Mexico and was forced to surrender his command of 330 men after they were surrounded by Mexican forces on March 27, 1836. Fannin had been assured of good treatment, but all of the men, including Fannin, were massacred at Goliad, Texas. Fannin County in Georgia and Texas were both named for him.

