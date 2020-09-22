Party City sparks outrage with Confederate soldier costumes

“The Confederate flag to me is a symbol of racism,” the Arlington, Virginia, mother said. “To have that out there for a child to wear on Halloween sends so many horrible messages.”

Caroline Brasler with her two adopted daughters in September.

The Confederate garb appeared alongside costumes of pilgrims and Ulysses S. Grant. One was labeled “Confederate Officer,” and another disguise with a beard depicted Gen. Robert E. Lee, reports said. Both featured wide-brimmed hats inscribed with the Confederate flag.

WUSA reported the costumes were not available on the Party City website, but they were still available at the Virginia store and around the country through other retailers, including Amazon.

Party City issued a statement to WUSA saying, “At Party City, we do not tolerate racism or hatred of any kind, and we stand together in solidarity with our diverse colleagues, customers, and communities. As the leader in Halloween with more than 60 million customers per year, Party City supplies a broad assortment of costumes, none of which are meant to be offensive in any way.”

Confederate-era imagery is widely seen by minority groups as a potent symbol of slavery and white supremacy in America, but nearly half the country views the Confederate battle flag as a symbol of Southern pride, according to recent polling.

Party City is selling Confederate costumes in its Bailey’s Crossroads, Va store. Is this acceptable in this day and age? @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/6bIemqyvnq — Bruce Leshan (@BruceLeshan) September 21, 2020

Displays of the Confederate flag have become even more controversial in the wake of George Floyd’s death, with protesters around the country toppling numerous relics of the Civil War.

In July, the military also banned the display of the Confederate flag in public and work areas on bases, ships, aircraft and submarines.

Activists are leading the call to rename Army bases and local municipalities currently named after Confederate generals.

Brasler said she felt so insulted by the rebel costumes that she left the store without buying anything.

“I’m the adoptive parent of two beautiful African American girls,” Brasler said. “... We discuss race, we respect race. And to see something like that just flies in the face of everything I try to teach them to be proud young women.”