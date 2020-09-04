Halloween takes frightening turn with Karen mask

Some may be asking, what took so long?

The disguise encapsulates the deplorable personality that has been witnessed in countless videotaped confrontations across the country in recent years, resulting in the name Karen becoming a pejorative term.

The stereotype calls out American white women who use an air of entitlement at the expense of others. The name has become universally connected to episodes in which someone white calls authorities as a way of weaponizing the police against Black people.

One stark example was the case of Amy Cooper, the woman in New York’s Central Park on Memorial Day who called police on an innocent man, claiming “there’s an African American man threatening my life.”

After video emerged on social media proving Cooper had lied, she was fired from her job and was later charged with filing a false police report.

Adcock, meanwhile, is advertising the masks on Instagram and is encouraging customers to send him a private message for purchase details.

The one-size-fits-most mask looks trollish and unkempt with an alarming expression. It also has a blond hairstyle.

The mask comes in two styles — one that looks sickly and infected and the other, well, let’s just say both masks are equally wretched!