Pandemic relief: Stone Mountain funds 2nd round of rent, utility assistance

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A small DeKalb County city budgeted $125,000 to continue a residential assistance program amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The City of Stone Mountain approved a second round of rent, mortgage and utility relief for residents. The city is partnering with St. Vincent de Paul, a Catholic charity that helps those in need.

The funding is a slight decrease from the $150,000 worth of assistance the city previously doled out during the program’s first phase, which took place earlier this year. City Manager ChaQuias Miller-Thornton said the first phase helped 63 families, but 50 qualifying applicants were denied because funds ran out.

ExploreDozens of Stone Mountain families receive help paying for rent, utilities

During a Tuesday meeting, the City Council told Miller-Thornton to see if St. Vincent de Paul could prioritize those 50 families if they still need assistance during phase two of the program. The maximum payout per household is $4,000. The funds can cover outstanding rent, mortgage and utility bills in addition to car payments and broadband services.

ExploreStone Mountain doesn’t raise property taxes after citizen outcry

Stone Mountain recently reallocated $233,000 that was set aside for a historic train depot renovation project to help with what the council said were more pressing programs. The city is using a portion of those funds to back the residential relief program.

Applications have not reopened yet. When the application window does open, residents can apply at svdpgeorgia.org/stone-mountain-help.

