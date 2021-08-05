Pandemic relief: Stone Mountain funds 2nd round of rent, utility assistance

The City of Stone Mountain approved a second round of rent, mortgage and utility relief for residents. The city is partnering with St. Vincent de Paul, a Catholic charity that helps those in need.

The funding is a slight decrease from the $150,000 worth of assistance the city previously doled out during the program’s first phase, which took place earlier this year. City Manager ChaQuias Miller-Thornton said the first phase helped 63 families, but 50 qualifying applicants were denied because funds ran out.