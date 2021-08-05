Pandemic relief: Stone Mountain funds 2nd round of rent, utility assistance

A small DeKalb County city budgeted $125,000 to continue a residential assistance program amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The City of Stone Mountain approved a second round of rent, mortgage and utility relief for residents. The city is partnering with St. Vincent de Paul, a Catholic charity that helps those in need.
The funding is a slight decrease from the $150,000 worth of assistance the city previously doled out during the program’s first phase, which took place earlier this year. City Manager ChaQuias Miller-Thornton said the first phase helped 63 families, but 50 qualifying applicants were denied because funds ran out.
During a Tuesday meeting, the City Council told Miller-Thornton to see if St. Vincent de Paul could prioritize those 50 families if they still need assistance during phase two of the program. The maximum payout per household is $4,000. The funds can cover outstanding rent, mortgage and utility bills in addition to car payments and broadband services.
Stone Mountain recently reallocated $233,000 that was set aside for a historic train depot renovation project to help with what the council said were more pressing programs. The city is using a portion of those funds to back the residential relief program.
Applications have not reopened yet. When the application window does open, residents can apply at svdpgeorgia.org/stone-mountain-help.
