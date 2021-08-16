Pair decapitated after car slams into big rig on California freeway

Video from the scene captured by KTLA-TV showed the mangled wreckage of the car.

The driver of the big rig, a 35-year-old man who did not wish to be identified, told the outlet that the silver sedan caught fire after the collision.

“All I felt was a major hit,” he said. “I felt like I was hit by a semi.”

The two who were killed — a 38-year-old man and 22-year-old woman — have not been identified. They were pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

The driver of the big rig was not injured in the collision.