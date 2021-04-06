Mother, daughter killed after SUV plunges off cliff

An investigation is continuing to look into what caused the tragedy and authorities say that Teixeira may have experienced a medical emergency at the time of the crash.

Both victims were from the San Francisco Bay suburb of Pleasanton and worked at elementary schools — Correia as a first-grade teacher and Teixeira as a custodian, The San Jose Mercury News reported.

One of Correia’s colleagues, first-grade teacher Tracie Culpepper, called her a dedicated teacher with compassion for her students.

“She was my person, and I was hers,” Culpepper told the newspaper. “I don’t know what I’m going to do without her.”

The principal at Montevideo Elementary, where Teixeira worked, described her as a “fixture in our community,” the Mercury News reported.

“She could be found on our campus every day doing whatever needed to be done to serve the community. Wherever there were people, wherever there was an activity, wherever there was someone who needed help, Mrs. Maria was there and willing to help.”