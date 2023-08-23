Outside the Fulton County Jail: Some curiosity seekers, but mostly reporters

Credit: Miguel Martinez Credit: Miguel Martinez

Members of the local and international media descended on the Fulton County Jail again Wednesday morning, braving the heat for hours on end in the hopes of spotting some of the defendants coming or going. Around 10 a.m., reporters were joined by a South Carolina couple eager to take in some of the action themselves.

Patty and Rusty Bickford said they drove from Columbia for the previous night’s WNBA game, but swung by the jail to “see justice served.” ”If he did half of what they say he did, he’s guilty as a dog,” said Patty Bickford, a retired Lockheed Martin employee. ”It’s just fun watching history unfold, and being my age, I have seen so freaking much,” the 70-year-old said.