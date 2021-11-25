ajc logo
News
By AJC Staff
1 hour ago

Our Thanksgiving Day newspaper is our biggest of the year – and today’s newspaper is stuffed with savings.

Over the last few weeks, we’ve been paying particular attention to making sure today’s newspaper is special.

But we made one mistake.

The price on the front page of the newspaper is incorrect.

The Thanksgiving Day newspaper is traditionally $3. The bar code on today’s front page, which is scanned at stores when you purchase your newspaper, will reflect the $3 price.

So, please keep this in mind if you’re buying your newspaper at a store today.

We apologize for the confusion. We hope you and your family have a safe and happy Thanksgiving. And we hope you enjoy today’s newspaper.

