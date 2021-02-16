X

Oprah Winfrey will interview Meghan and Harry next month

By Associated Press
The 90-minute “Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special” will air on CBS

NEW YORK — Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be speaking with Oprah Winfrey, their first major television interview since quitting royal duties and buying a home last year in the U.S.

The 90-minute “Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special” will air next month, CBS announced Monday. Winfrey knows the couple well. She attended their wedding in 2018 and lives near them in Montecito, California.

“Winfrey will speak with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, in a wide-ranging interview, covering everything from stepping into life as a Royal, marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work to how she is handling life under intense public pressure," according to CBS. "Later, the two are joined by Prince Harry as they speak about their move to the United States and their future hopes and dreams for their expanding family.”

On Sunday, a spokesperson for Meghan and Harry confirmed that they were expecting a second child. Their first son, Archie, was born in 2019.

It’s not clear if the royal household was informed about the interview. Buckingham Palace decline a comment to the BBC.

Jonny Dymond, a BBC royal correspondent, said there would likely be “three weeks of frantic speculation” about the contents of the interview.

“We wait to see what it will be and what kind of secrets are revealed about the past two or three years,” Dymond told BBC Radio 4′s “Today” on Tuesday.

Dymond described Winfrey as “a very close acquaintance” of the royal couple and that she had apparently been “angling” for the interview “for some time”.

According to reports, the duke and duchess could lose more of their royal patronages soon. Harry could lose such honorary military titles as Captain General of the Royal Marines and Honorary Commodore-in-Chief.

The CBS interview will air on March 7.

