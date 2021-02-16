Oprah Winfrey will interview Meghan and Harry next month

Jonny Dymond, a BBC royal correspondent, said there would likely be “three weeks of frantic speculation” about the contents of the interview.

“We wait to see what it will be and what kind of secrets are revealed about the past two or three years,” Dymond told BBC Radio 4′s “Today” on Tuesday.

Dymond described Winfrey as “a very close acquaintance” of the royal couple and that she had apparently been “angling” for the interview “for some time”.

According to reports, the duke and duchess could lose more of their royal patronages soon. Harry could lose such honorary military titles as Captain General of the Royal Marines and Honorary Commodore-in-Chief.

The CBS interview will air on March 7.