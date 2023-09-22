Okefenokee Natl. Wildlife Refuge to be nominated as World Heritage Site

Georgia’s Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge, the largest intact blackwater swamp in North America and a critical home to thousands of plant and animal species, will be proposed for listing as a World Heritage Site, the federal government announced Friday.

The National Park Service (NPS) said it would direct agency staff to prepare a draft nomination for the Okefenokee, which will be submitted to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization’s (UNESCO) World Heritage Committee for consideration. The World Heritage Committee has final say over whether locations are included on the prestigious list, which recognizes sites with natural and cultural assets of global significance.

There are currently 1,157 World Heritage Sites in 167 countries, including 24 in the U.S.

In its decision to nominate the Okefenokee, the NPS noted the swamp’s ecological riches and important contributions to limiting climate change. The refuge provides a critical habitat for hundreds of species — including some that are endangered — and stores millions of tons of peat deposits, preventing huge amounts of heat-trapping carbon dioxide from escaping into the atmosphere.

The refuge also draws more than 700,000 tourists a year and is a major driver in Southeast Georgia’s rural economy.

Environmentalists cheered the announcement.

“It’s thrilling that Okefenokee is finally taking this momentous step toward World Heritage inscription,” Elise Bennett, the Florida and Caribbean director at the nonprofit Center for Biological Diversity, said in a statement. “From the towering old-growth cypress to the tea-colored wetlands teeming with amphibians and reptiles, every last inch of Okefenokee deserves our recognition and protection.”

The news that the refuge would be nominated comes as a controversial plan to mine within three miles of the swamp’s edge continues to advance.

Alabama-based Twin Pines Minerals is seeking to extract titanium on a 580-acre tract of Trail Ridge, an ancient inland sand dune complex that forms the eastern boundary of the swamp. The company’s draft mining plans were released this year, but state environmental regulators at the Georgia Environmental Protection Division have not issued final permits for the project.

Twin Pines has said repeatedly its analyses show that the 50-foot deep pit it plans to dig and the thousands of gallons of groundwater it will pump from the underlying aquifer will not harm the fragile swamp ecosystem.

But environmentalists and prominent hydrologists have said otherwise, arguing the mine will lower water levels in the swamp and increase the risk for intense wildfires.

NPS scientists have also questioned the company’s claims, writing in a sharply worded critique earlier this year that the company’s hydrology modeling “obfuscates the true impacts from mining on the refuge.”

Editor’s note: This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

A note of disclosure

This coverage is supported by a partnership with 1Earth Fund, the Kendeda Fund and Journalism Funding Partners. You can learn more and support our climate reporting by donating at ajc.com/donate/climate/