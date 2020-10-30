Offspring of April the Giraffe dies ‘unexpectedly’ at Texas zoo

PETA released a statement Thursday to New York news station 12 News about the calf’s death, condemning the Animal Adventure Park, where April the Giraffe and other giraffes are kept.

“How many giraffes have to suffer so that Animal Adventure Park gets some social media followers? Azizi wasn’t even 2 years old when he died of gastrointestinal disease, like so many other captive giraffes, and the roadside zoo is already trying to cash in on another giraffe’s pregnancy. PETA is calling on the park to stop its greedy breeding cycle and urging everyone who cares about wildlife to avoid exploitative roadside zoos like lives depend on it—because they do.”

Azizi was April’s fifth calf and her second since arriving at Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York, in 2015. She is also the mother of Tajiri, who was born at the park in April 2017.

Animal Adventure Park has not released a statement.