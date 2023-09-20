Officials: More bee-eating hornets found; second nest eradicated

More specimens of invasive, bee-eating hornets that could threaten production of some of the state’s most valuable crops have been confirmed in coastal Georgia and a second nest has been eradicated, state officials announced Wednesday.

The second nest was located Sept. 15 under a bridge on Wilmington Island near Savannah and was destroyed later that day, Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper said at a Wednesday press conference. The discovery came just over three weeks after officials tracked down the first hive, which was found high in a tree, also on Wilmington Island. That nest was dispatched by a pest control company on Aug. 23.

So far, there have been confirmed sightings of the hornets at 12 separate locations in coastal Georgia, all in the areas of Wilmington Island, Whitemarsh Island and Thunderbolt. Of those, officials said nine detections were reported to the Georgia Department of Agriculture (GDA) by citizens and three were captured in traps set by staff.

“While our efforts on the ground continue, it is important to note that this is a significant victory and another step forward for our state and for our agricultural industry as we fight the establishment of the hornet in the state of Georgia,” Harper said.

The first yellow-legged hornet discovered in Georgia was spotted by a beekeeper near Savannah in early August, marking the first-ever confirmed detection of the species in the wild in the U.S.

Yellow-legged hornets, known by the scientific name Vespa velutina, are native to Southeast Asia. They are close relatives of the Northern giant hornet, also known as the “murder hornet,” another invasive species that turned up in Washington state in 2019. While Washington officials have not declared the “murder hornets” officially eradicated, there have been no confirmed sightings in the state or elsewhere in the U.S. since 2021.

They also resemble several other species already found in Georgia, but have distinctive yellow tips on the ends of their legs. It is the insects’ aggressive behavior toward honeybees, however, that really sets them apart from native species. Yellow-legged hornets are voracious predators known to dive-bomb unsuspecting honeybees as they enter or exit their hives, earning them the nickname “bee hawk.”

Their nests are also much larger than those constructed by other insects, University of Georgia experts have said. Nests of bald-faced hornets, a common species in Georgia, typically house 500 to 600 individuals. The massive, tan nests that yellow-legged hornets construct can hold 10 times that many.

The hornets’ arrival in Georgia has sparked concern among beekeepers and the state’s agriculture industry.

Globally, bees and pollinators have already faced steep declines in recent decades because of parasites, climate change, pesticide use and other human activity. If the hornet is able to gain a foothold in Georgia, experts have warned it could have a devastating impact on pollinators and in turn, the state’s agriculture industry.

All told, Georgia’s pollinator-dependent crops are worth an estimated $430 million annually, UGA experts have said. Blueberries, watermelons, cantaloupes, squashes and cucumbers all rank among Georgia’s most valuable food crops, and all rely on honeybees and other pollinators to ensure bountiful harvests.

What to do if you spot a yellow-legged hornet

Report possible sightings to the Georgia Department of Agriculture via their online form available at https://agr.georgia.gov/yellow-legged-hornet.

Take a photograph at a safe distance, if possible.

Check to ensure the insect is indeed a yellow-legged hornet. A photo gallery of native pollinators and lookalikes can be accessed at www.aphis.usda.gov by searching for “yellow-legged hornet.”

If you can safely trap the insect alive, state officials say to do so, as the individuals can help experts locate potential nests.

Send questions or comments to yellow.legged.hornet@agr.georgia.gov

