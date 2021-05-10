Official cause of death confirmed for 2 who perished at Clarks Hill Lake

Officials have confirmed how two men died a few weeks ago on Clarks Hill Lake, according to news outlets WRDW and WAGT.
The official cause of death for E.J. Kirk, 37, and Eynn Wilson, 34, is drowning, the outlets reported, citing the Lincoln County coroner.
One of the two close friends fell in the water April 25, and the other jumped in afterward, according to the TV stations.
Neither resurfaced, and the search continued for nearly a week until their bodies were found hours apart May 1, WRDW and WAGT reported.