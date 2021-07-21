Officer stands in rainstorm procession to honor 100-year-old WWII veteran

Love this, made me tear up. Thank you for your show of respect Officer Brazier. Thank you for your service as well. Stay safe & many blessings. — Andi (@Andi50836267) July 21, 2021

“That’s what vets do,” Brazier said to NBC 15. “I felt that he wanted to be acknowledged. I felt that being from a small town like Mount Vernon and that he can do what he did, and he can pass and nobody realize it and not respect it It was my point to let everyone in that area know that he was there, he was passing through, even if it was for the last time.”

Sterling had celebrated his milestone birthday on April 12 by participating in a parade.

The WWII veteran also gave an interview on YouTube back in 2015.