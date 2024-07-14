Obituaries

Zuzich, Stephan

1 hour ago

ZUZICH, Stephan Douglas "Steve"

Stephan Douglas Zuzich November 7, 1953- June 22, 2024

"Steve" Zuzich, 70, resident of Interlachen, Florida, passed peacefully on June 22, 2024. Steve was born in Canton, OH, in 1953, to the late Mike and Mary Zuzich. In addition to his parents, Steve was preceded in death by his two brothers, Paul and Michael Zuzich; and his beloved uncle, John Zuzich.

He enjoyed the outdoors, Nascar, classic country music, driving trucks and loved his friends as family.

Steve is survived by his nephew, Paul Zuzich Jr. (LeAnne); great-niece, Kaitlin Zuzich; and great-nephew, Paul T. Zuzich; ex-wife, Yvonne Zuzich; extended family and close friends.

Steve was laid to rest at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel, in Osprey, FL, with his mother, Mary.

