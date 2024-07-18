WOODWARD, Jane



Mrs. Jane Woodward, age 78, a lifelong resident of Covington passed away June 27, 2024. She was born June 3, 1946 in Porterdale to Hugh and Lillian Kesler who have preceded her in death. Jane grew up in the City of Covington and was a 1964 graduate of Newton County High School. She continued her education and received her Bachelor's Degree from the University of Georgia. Jane was a wonderful loving person who always greeted everyone with "Hey Baby". She taught school for 30 years in Newton County; and during the same time, she was a bank employee for Bank of Covington, Main Street Bank and Farmers & Merchants Bank for 49 years. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Howell "Woody" Woodward.



Mrs. Woodward is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Billie Jean and Mike Whatley; her nephew, Lauren Whatley (Amanda); her great niece Lilliann Jane Whatley; her close loyal friends, Sheryl Hamner and Jerry Prickett; along with cousins, extended family and friends.



Jane was a member of Luther Hays Presbyterian Church, Pilot Club and Satsuki Garden Club. She was Teacher of the Year for Ficquett in 1998. Being a school teacher, she decorated inside and out for a holiday every month. She enjoyed entertaining family and friends with pool parties and holiday gatherings, and she was a great cook.



Once Lauren became a part of their family, she enjoyed taking care of and entertaining his group of friends, who all called her Aunt Jane and knew they were always welcome at her house. She and Woody loved traveling to the beach and Blue Ridge Mountains, and they once drove across country.



A memorial service will be held at 3:00 PM Sunday, July 7, 2024 at the Chapel of J.C. Harwell and Son Funeral Home with Pastor Blaine Allen, officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM on Sunday prior to the service.



