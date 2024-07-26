WOLFE, Amber



Amber Arline Wolfe, age 62, of Tyrone, Georgia, passed away on July 23, 2024. She was born on November 25, 1961, in Decatur, Georgia. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, July 28, 2024, at the Chapel of Mowell Funeral Home, Peachtree City. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM on Saturday, July 27, 2024, at the funeral home. Interment will follow the service at Westminster Memorial Gardens, Peachtree City.



