Obituaries

Wolfe, Amber

2 hours ago

WOLFE, Amber

Amber Arline Wolfe, age 62, of Tyrone, Georgia, passed away on July 23, 2024. She was born on November 25, 1961, in Decatur, Georgia. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, July 28, 2024, at the Chapel of Mowell Funeral Home, Peachtree City. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM on Saturday, July 27, 2024, at the funeral home. Interment will follow the service at Westminster Memorial Gardens, Peachtree City.

We welcome you to provide your condolences, thoughts, and memories on our Tribute Wall. Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Peachtree City, www.mowells.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

The Latest
McHugh, Sherry
Lavender, Lynnelle2h ago
Lockhart, Verdree2h ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Children's Healthcare of Atlanta

Children with rare birth defect are breathing easier with device made at Georgia Tech
Quavo wants youth to soar in music business, life with Rocket Camp
Archer Aviation shows off air taxi model it plans to build in Covington