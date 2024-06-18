WINE, Carol "Lindy"



Carol Lynne "Lindy" Wine of Atlanta, passed away on June 6, 2024, in Atlanta.



Born June 28, 1950 in Bluefield, West Virginia, she was a daughter of the late Michael Melvin and Sara Elizabeth Etter Marchich. Lindy graduated from Shades Valley High School in Birmingham, AL in 1968. She later received a Bachelor of Science degree from Florida State University and a Masters of Education degree from Oglethorpe University. Lindy worked for 24 years as a teacher for the Atlanta Public Schools and the Galloway School in Atlanta. She was very dedicated to the teaching profession. Lindy was a very creative person. She was an avid harpist, fiber artist, gardener, and artisan soap maker. Lindy is survived by her husband of 50 years, Paul Wine; a son, Jeremy Wine; a brother, Michael Milo Marchich; and sister, Elizabeth (Marchich) Myers.



Lindy was preceded in death by her son, Jacob Wine.



Burial will take place at Spring Grove Cemetery, Mercersburg, PA.



Arrangements by Fries Funeral Home Inc., Mercersburg, PA



