Obituaries

Wine, Carol

2 hours ago

WINE, Carol "Lindy"

Carol Lynne "Lindy" Wine of Atlanta, passed away on June 6, 2024, in Atlanta.

Born June 28, 1950 in Bluefield, West Virginia, she was a daughter of the late Michael Melvin and Sara Elizabeth Etter Marchich. Lindy graduated from Shades Valley High School in Birmingham, AL in 1968. She later received a Bachelor of Science degree from Florida State University and a Masters of Education degree from Oglethorpe University. Lindy worked for 24 years as a teacher for the Atlanta Public Schools and the Galloway School in Atlanta. She was very dedicated to the teaching profession. Lindy was a very creative person. She was an avid harpist, fiber artist, gardener, and artisan soap maker. Lindy is survived by her husband of 50 years, Paul Wine; a son, Jeremy Wine; a brother, Michael Milo Marchich; and sister, Elizabeth (Marchich) Myers.

Lindy was preceded in death by her son, Jacob Wine.

Burial will take place at Spring Grove Cemetery, Mercersburg, PA.

Arrangements by Fries Funeral Home Inc., Mercersburg, PA

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: Lewis Levine

Kitchen worker shot at Ga. prison apparently had personal relationship with inmate gunman

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Kemp hires consultants to examine troubled state prison system

Credit: Brian O'Shea (AJC)

Where did $630K in campaign money go? Georgia ethics panel won’t find out

Credit: Contributed

Frustration continues for some Georgians experiencing mail service delays

Credit: Contributed

Frustration continues for some Georgians experiencing mail service delays

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

City Council OKs $7.5M to help Atlanta businesses hurt by major water outage
The Latest
Childs, Julie
2h ago
Patrick, Ralph
2h ago
Atkins, Charles
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Lewis Levine

AJC INVESTIGATION
Violence, suicides mount in Georgia’s woefully understaffed prisons
Preview: What is on the runoff election ballot Tuesday in metro Atlanta?
Rules set for Biden and Trump presidential debate in Atlanta