Wilson, Janiero

Janiero Miguel Wilson, "Mr. Shawty", of East Point, GA, concluded his earthly journey July 5, 2024. The son of Jean Wilson Yancey "Kenny" He was preceded in death by his father, John Howard Wilson. Survived by his 3 children, Autumn, Jay, and Janiero Jr.; and a large extended family.



Celebration of Life Services Saturday July 13, 2024, 12:00 PM at Central UMC, 501 MLK Jr Dr. SW, Atlanta, GA. Please assemble at the church at 11:30 AM. Viewing Friday, July 12, 2024, 2 PM-8 PM ( Family Hour: 4 PM - 6 PM). Murray Brothers Funeral Home, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd., Atlanta, GA 30331.





