WILLARD, Velma Dawn



Velma Dawn Willard, 91, passed away peacefully on January 24, 2024 in Decatur, GA.



A native of Paint Lick, KY, she was preceded in death by her husband, Miles Risher Willard, Jr.; and survived by her two sons, Risher Willard (Tally) of Kanab, UT, and Lance Willard of Decatur, GA; and one granddaughter, Jordan Martin (Tim) of Gilbert, AZ; sister, Amy Nutt (John) of Pittsburg, PA; brother, Charles Kelly of Punta Gorda, FL; and many nieces and nephews.



A member of Brairlake Baptist Church, Decatur, she was employed as an elementary school librarian for many years in the Dekalb County Georgia School System.



The joy of her life was her two sons, whom she put through college from her employment as a librarian; and her parents, three brothers and three sisters.



Graveside services will be held at a later date with Burial in the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, GA.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com