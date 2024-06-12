Welsh, John

WELSH, III, John Thomas



John Thomas Welsh, III died June 1, 2024 in Lilburn, GA, near Atlanta. He was born January 30, 1942 in Kershaw, SC. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Thomas Welsh, Jr. and Eleanor Mae Kirkley Welsh. He is survived by his wife of more than 55 years, Anne; his son, Jared, daughter-in law, Lauren, and two granddaughters, Myna and Nora; his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Karen and Larry Auten; and several nieces and nephews. John was an honor graduate in electrical engineering at Clemson University, Class of '64, and a Tigers fan for decades. He was a proud Eagle Scout and later a Scoutmaster, and he retired as a Major from the South Carolina Army National Guard. John had a lifelong career as a Professional Engineer, primarily in the paper industry. He spent his life building and fixing things, from model airplanes to houses to paper mills, and he cared deeply about seeing things done properly. He loved his family and especially took great pleasure in spending time with his granddaughters. He was a Patriot who loved his country and a Christian who loved his God. He was buried with military honors at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, GA, on Friday, June 7, 2024 at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Harmony Grove United Methodist Church, 50 Harmony Grove Road, Lilburn, GA 30047. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039 (770-979-3200) was entrusted with the arrangements.



