Waller, Don

Don Waller, 88, passed away peacefully into the arms of Jesus on March 4, 2024. He was surrounded by his loving family, who prayed, sang worship songs and comforted him through the last hours of his journey home.



Don was born July 18, 1935, in Atlanta, GA, to Lee Morgan and Westelle Waller. He graduated from Brown High School and promptly married the love of his life, Frances "Fran" Harwell Waller. They were blessed with six children in nine years, and celebrated 70 wonderful years of marriage in September 2023.



They moved to Dunwoody in 1966, where Don owned-operated the Gulf Service Station on Roswell Road. He worked tirelessly, 6 days a week for over 25 years, to support their six children: Donna (Rusty) Schuster, David (Nancy) Waller, Angela Batzle, Kathy (Mark) Raines, Anthony (Sara) Waller and Paul (Kimberly) Waller and infant son Joseph, who died in utero. The family continued to grow, adding 17 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren who were his pride and joy!



Don was a founding member of the Stone Mountain Barbershop Chorus and was often called upon to use his beautiful tenor voice for weddings, funerals, and church events. He loved performing and we were so proud of him. Don will be remembered for his warm smile, strong handshake, bear hugs, roaring laughter and the delightful way he would light up at the sight of his kids, grands and greats.



The love and dedication to his wife, family and Catholic faith served as the foundation for his life. He and Fran were generous, gracious, and never hesitated to help anyone. Our home was a refuge for priests, exchange students, friend's cars waiting on free repair, neighborhood kids and pets. We saw God provide in more ways than we could count. Although dementia stole recent memories, his ability to recall the past was uncanny. He could tell many funny stories about his sons and their antics at his station in the late 70s. No shortage of fun and games with six kids around!



Don is survived by beloved wife and constant companion, Fran, who will miss him terribly, but is grateful for God's tender mercy and perfect timing.



"Well done good and faithful servant, Don Waller." Matthew 25:21. We believe our dad was the hardest working, dedicated, honest, fair and grateful man we have ever known. Dad, thank you for your legacy of love, laughter, faith and trust. What a blessing and honor to be counted among those you love.



"I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith."



2 Tim 4:7.



Please join us for a celebration of Life Mass, Wednesday, March 13, 2024, at 11:00 AM, at Holy Cross Catholic Church, Tucker GA.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the St. Vincent DePaul Society. https://ssvpusa.org/donate/



Special thanks to the Atria staff, Archbishop Zeb Beltran, Fr. John Kieran, and Fr. Jude Michael.



Cards may be sent to Fran Waller at 5844 Lawrenceville Hwy., #105, Tucker, GA 30084.



