Walker, Larry

WALKER, Sr., Larry Moore



October 22, 1935 - December 25, 2023



Larry Walker was born in Franklin, Georgia, in October, 1935, to Willie B. Walker and Cassandra (Wood). He was the youngest of their 11 children.



Following the death of his father in 1936, Larry moved with his family to Harlem in New York City, where he spent his formative years. In 1953, after graduating from the famed High School of Music and Art (now known as the Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts) Larry and his mother relocated to Detroit, Michigan. In Detroit he matriculated at Wayne State University, where he earned a BS in art education and in 1963 earned an MA in drawing and painting.



While attending Wayne State University Larry met Gwendolyn Howell. The pair were married in April, 1958. Together they welcomed three children, Dana, Larry Jr., and Kara.



Larry's 42 year academic experience included six years teaching in Detroit Public Schools, 19 years teaching at the University of the Pacific in Stockton, California, where he served as professor of art and department chair.



In 1983, Walker moved from California to Atlanta, Georgia, where he served as Director of the School Art & Design at Georgia State University, he retired from GSU as Professor Emeritus.



As an artist, Larry M. Walker utilized painting, drawing and collage as the primary processes for his artwork. His career spanned over 50 years and included an extensive exhibition record, more than 200 invitational and juried group presentations and 60 solo exhibitions in galleries, museums, and art centers all over the country.



Walker's work is included in the permanent collections of numerous museums and private collections, including the Museum of Contemporary Art of Georgia (MOCA GA), the Studio Museum in Harlem and the High Museum in Atlanta to name just a few.



He continued to add credits to his substantial accomplishments as an exhibiting artist, visual arts supporter, mentor, and curator until the end.



Larry is survived by his wife of 65 years, Gwendolyn E. Walker; and his three children, Dana L. Walker-Juick (Emile), Larry M. Walker Jr., (Luz) and Kara E. Walker (Aristos); five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, nine nieces and nephews, nine great-nieces and great-nephews, and four great-great-nieces and nephews.



Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Willie and Cassandra (Wood); as well as his three brothers and seven sisters, William Walker Sr., Rev, E. Howard Walker, Sims Walker Sr., Ella Blanche Whitaker, Clyde Ringer, Bettye Maxwell, Anne Tompkins, Katie Walker, Hazel Carr and DeLora Hannaham; five nephews and nieces, Ivan, Alyce, Kai, Cassandra, and William Jr.



He will be missed.



