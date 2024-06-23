Walker, Curtis

WALKER, Jr., Curtis



Curtis Walker, Jr., 96, of Atlanta, died June 16, 2024. Curtis was born in Atlanta and was the only child of the late Curtis and Jessie Walker. He graduated from North Fulton High School and Georgia Tech, where he was a member of Kappa Alpha Fraternity. He was also an original member of the Buckhead Boys. Curtis served in the United States Air Force prior to his engineering career with Delta Airlines. He was an active member of Peachtree Presbyterian Church, where he served as a deacon, usher, volunteer in the print shop and many Sunday School officers positions. Curtis had many interests including playing Golf, Bridge, Square Dancing, fixer upper, training hunting dogs and coaching little league sports. He also was a member of the Saturday Morning Men's Al-Anon. Curtis was a generous man and always put others before himself. In addition to his parents, Curtis was preceded in death by his wife, Anne Roberts Walker, and is survived by his daughters, Linda Walker (Wright Paulk), Diane Walker; son, Curtis George Walker (Karen); grandchildren, C.J. Walker (Camille), Lauren Forehand (Jack), McKenzie Walker, Andrew Wall, Ashley Wall, Allison Wall; great-grandchildren, Wyatt Walker, Wriley Walker, Berkeley Forehand, Briggs Forehand; brother-in-law, Buddy Roberts (Evelyn); Beth Hamilton-Walker; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Good Mews Animal Foundation, Peachtree Presbyterian Church or a charity of your choice. A Memorial Service with a reception immediately following will be Friday, June 28, 2024 at 1 o'clock in the Kellett Chapel of Peachtree Presbyterian Church, 3434 Roswell Rd., Atlanta, GA 30305.





