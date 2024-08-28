VITNER, Joan



Joan Vitner, an intelligent, talented, and creative woman who was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt, passed away peacefully on August 26, 2024, just 13 days after celebrating her 90th birthday. Born in Georgia to immigrant parents from Eastern Europe, Joan's adventurous spirit led her on a unique path through life.



Choosing the road less traveled, Joan attended the University of Alabama, a departure from the University of Georgia, where most of her childhood friends went. After completing two years at Alabama, she married her first husband and moved to New Haven, Connecticut—a world away from her hometown of Savannah. Together, they had two children, but their marriage ultimately ended in divorce.



Joan returned to Savannah, where she completed her degree in Elementary Education at Armstrong State University. Shortly after, she met Dr. Saul Vitner, a widower with seven children under the age of thirteen. True to her adventurous nature, Joan embraced the challenge and joy of blending their families, and together they built a happy and loving home.



After the children had grown and left home, Joan and Saul enjoyed traveling the world together, creating cherished memories. Following her husband's untimely passing, Joan once again demonstrated her resilience by reinventing her life—cultivating new hobbies, forming lasting friendships, and continuing her travels.



Joan will be remembered as a kind, strong, practical, and principled woman, whose intelligence, honesty, sense of humor, and eye for style and beauty touched the lives of everyone who knew her. She is survived by nine children; 13 grandchildren; a sister; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Donations in her memory may be made to a charity of your choice. Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.



