VanEpps, James

VAN EPPS, James



James Ryan Van Epps, along with his loving wife Laura, their two cherished sons, James Ryan Jr. (JR) and Harrison, and Laura's father, Roger Beggs, tragically passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2024, in Masonville, New York.



James Ryan Van Epps (Ryan), age 42, was born on September 14, 1981, in Winter Park, Florida. A devoted husband and father, he spent most of his time with his family. Ryan attended Roswell High School and received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from the University of Tennessee. Ryan dedicated twenty years of his career working for Van Epps LLC before establishing his own investment firm. When he was not spending time with Laura and the boys, Ryan enjoyed golfing.



Laura Beggs Van Epps, age 41, was born on August 28, 1982, in Atlanta, Georgia. She was a nurturing mother to her two boys and a wonderful wife to Ryan. Laura never missed a ball game, school function, or any activity that involved James Ryan and Harrison. She attended Roswell High School and earned a Bachelor of Science in Education with a focus in Special Education, with honors from the University of Georgia. Laura enjoyed her time in the classroom, but once James Ryan was born, she realized her place was at home with her growing family. In addition to doting on her boys, she loved spending time with her girlfriends and was always happy to lend a helping hand for the next social gathering.



James Ryan Van Epps Jr., (JR), age 12, was born on September 30, 2011, in Atlanta, Georgia. A rising seventh grader at Kings Ridge Christian School, JR excelled in his academics as well as sports. He showcased his skills in baseball as a shortstop and football as a linebacker. He was an integral part of the Milton Eagles sixth-grade team that won the 2023 state championship. JR earned admiration from his coaches and teammates for his leadership and sportsmanship. Off the field, JR was compassionate, inquisitive, and a loyal friend; he loved Georgia football, gaming, and water sports.



Harrison Macomb Van Epps, age 10, was born on August 27, 2013, in Atlanta, Georgia. He was a rising fifth grader at Kings Ridge Christian School where he enjoyed his classes and being with his friends. Harrison was caring, charismatic, creative, and competitive. He found his passion in football and lacrosse and enjoyed wrestling as well. Last season, Harrison earned the title MVP for his football team. Harrison was a young foodie, who loved sushi and was always creative with his food. He loved playing Madden and Minecraft, cheering on the Georgia football team, and adored animals.



JR and Harrison shared a very tight bond and love for one another. They constantly trained with each other and were often seen in the yard, JR with his baseball glove and Harrison with his lacrosse stick, throwing the ball together or running passing routes with the football. They were both respected by their teachers, coaches and teammates. They formed loyal bonds with friends and classmates.



Roger Hugh Beggs, age 76, of Roswell, Georgia, was born on June 9, 1948, in Champaign, Illinois. Roger attended Round Lake High School and was an alumnus of Northwestern University where he earned a degree in Chemical Engineering. He spent his 50-year career as a manufacturer's representative and recently retired from the Carl Eric Johnson Company. Roger married Carmen Laule Beggs, in 1998, and the two shared a beautiful life together. Some of his greatest joy came from being a father to his two girls, Caralyn and Laura, and later a fun-loving grandfather to James Ryan and Harrison. Roger loved sailing, flying, discovering new foods, new places and new adventures. Everyone Roger met became a friend who he never forgot.



The Van Epps family is survived by Ryan's parents, James and Deborah 'Buff' Van Epps of Roswell; Laura's mother, Maryann "Peach" and stepfather, Roy Hubbard of Richmond Hill; stepmother, Carmen Beggs, of Roswell; Ryan's siblings: Tiffany (Brendan) Osmond, Ansley (D.J.) Hoyt, Jason (Kristin) Van Epps; Laura's sister, Caralyn Beggs, (fiancé, Ryan Stubblefield); Ryan's paternal grandmother, Jan VanKeuren; nieces and nephews, Jace Van Epps, Kip Van Epps, Sydney Hoyt, Savannah Hoyt and Shane Osmond; as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.



A funeral service honoring the family will be held at two o'clock in the afternoon on Friday, July 12, 2024, in the sanctuary of Roswell United Methodist Church, 814 Mimosa Blvd., with Senior Pastor Dustin Schadt of Northside Church and Pastor Tom Davis Senior Pastor at RUMC, will be officiating. A private interment service will be held in the Green Lawn Cemetery of Roswell at a later date.



A celebration of life will take place in October. More details to follow.



The family supports many local charities. In lieu of customary remembrances, we request donations be made in Ryan's and Laura's name to North Fulton Charities, Angel Flight Soars (AngelFlightSoars.org), Star House, The Drake House, or other charities of your choice.



The family has established the James Ryan and Harrison Scholarship Foundation to support children with educational needs and support amateur athletics in the North Fulton area. (https://JamesRyanAndHarrisonScholarship.foundation)



As we come together to honor the lives of this beautiful family, please feel free to wear bright and cheerful summer colors.



The funeral services for the family have been entrusted to the care of Roswell Funeral Home, 950 Mansell Road, Roswell, Georgia 30076.



