Vance, Charles

2 hours ago

VANCE, Jr., Charles Monroe

Charles Monroe Vance, Jr., 85, of Atlanta, passed away on June 1, 2024, at his home after a long illness.

Mr. Vance was born in West Point, GA, on March 16, 1939, to the late Charles Monroe Vance and the late Lucille (James) Vance, who predeceased him. He graduated from the former North Fulton High school and Oglethorpe University. After working as a bookkeeper and comptroller for several Atlanta firms, he embarked on his own entrepreneurial path as a furniture refinisher and craftsman, owning and operating Furniture Restorations, Inc., in Chamblee for three decades before retiring in 2013.

A passionate fisherman and outdoorsman, renowned for his skills at a variety of crafts from carpentry to masonry, he also played the violin and was a renowned raconteur among family and friends who cherish the memory of his warm fellowship and generous spirit.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Brenda Jo (Mitchell) Vance, of Atlanta; as well as by his daughter, Jennifer Cilbea Vance; his son-in-law, Ronald J. Granieri; his grandson, Brendan James Vance Granieri, of West Chester, PA; his sisters, Rosanne V. Hoblitzelle of New Haven, Connecticut and Kathryn V. Logan of Roswell; by his niece, Stephanie L. Byrne and her husband, Mark Byrne; and by many more nieces and nephews who will never forget their Uncle Buddy.

Pallbearers will include Ronald Granieri, Brendan Granieri, Mark Byrne, Gareth Byrne, William Logan, and Josie Byrne.

Visitation will be held beginning at 10:00 AM on Friday, June 7, 2024, followed by a service at 11:00 AM at H. M. Patterson and Son, Oglethorpe Hill Chapel, with interment in Decatur Cemetery.




Funeral Home Information

H.M. Patterson & Son-Oglethorpe Hill Chapel

4550 Peachtree Road Ne

Atlanta, GA

30319

https://www.hmpattersonoglethorpe.com/

