Vance, Brenda

VANCE (Mitchell), Brenda Jo



Brenda Jo Mitchell Vance, 83, of Atlanta, died September 9, 2024, in Roswell, after a long illness.



Born in Talladega, Alabama, March 11, 1941, to the late Carl and Beatrice (Watts) Mitchell, she was an alum of Talladega HS and University of Montevallo, then enjoyed a successful career teaching Language Arts at Smyrna HS and Greenfield Hebrew Academy (Atlanta Jewish Academy).



She is predeceased by her husband of 59 years, Charles Monroe Vance, Jr. Survivors include her daughter, Jennifer Cilbea Vance (Ronald Granieri); and grandson, Brendan, of West Chester, PA; brother, William Mitchell Jr. (Judy) of Moulton, Alabama; niece, Stephanie Byrne (Mark); sisters-in-law, Rosanne V. Hoblitzelle (Bill) of New Haven, Connecticut and Kathryn V. Logan (Steve) of Roswell; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.



Visitation will begin at 10:00, on Saturday, September 14, followed by service at 11:00, at H. M. Patterson and Son, Oglethorpe Hill Chapel, with internment in Decatur Cemetery.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com