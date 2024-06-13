TURCIOS, Betty



Betty Turcios, 84, passed away on Friday, May 25, 2024, in Decatur, GA. She was born on February 25, 1941, in Olanchito, Honduras, the cherished daughter of Norberta Puerto and Rafael Galeano. She is survived by her beloved twin daughters, Rosa Turcios and Reina Turcios-Ruiz; their daughters, Nora Alicia Leonhard and Ana Julia Ruiz, respectively; and Reina's husband, Rodolfo Ruiz.



Betty was a devoted physician who served many in Cleveland, OH, near West Side, for over 40 years.



Remembrances and cards will be accepted via mail to P.O. Box 2964, Tucker, GA 30084, or via email to betty.turcios@sbcglobal.net. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made by check to The Salvation Army of Greater Cleveland, 2507 East 22nd Street, Cleveland, OH 44115, indicating in the memo: In Memory of Betty Turcios; or electronically at https://easternusa.salvationarmy.org/northeast-ohio/.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com