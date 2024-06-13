Obituaries

Turcios, Betty

1 hour ago

TURCIOS, Betty

Betty Turcios, 84, passed away on Friday, May 25, 2024, in Decatur, GA. She was born on February 25, 1941, in Olanchito, Honduras, the cherished daughter of Norberta Puerto and Rafael Galeano. She is survived by her beloved twin daughters, Rosa Turcios and Reina Turcios-Ruiz; their daughters, Nora Alicia Leonhard and Ana Julia Ruiz, respectively; and Reina's husband, Rodolfo Ruiz.

Betty was a devoted physician who served many in Cleveland, OH, near West Side, for over 40 years.

Remembrances and cards will be accepted via mail to P.O. Box 2964, Tucker, GA 30084, or via email to betty.turcios@sbcglobal.net. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made by check to The Salvation Army of Greater Cleveland, 2507 East 22nd Street, Cleveland, OH 44115, indicating in the memo: In Memory of Betty Turcios; or electronically at https://easternusa.salvationarmy.org/northeast-ohio/.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Ex-Doraville officer found guilty in kidnap and death of 16-year-old Susana Morales

Young Thug’s lawyer granted bond, will not have to report to Atlanta jail this week

Credit: U.S. Department of Justice

Feds: Arizona man plotted mass shooting in Atlanta to spark ‘race war’

Credit: Ben Hendren

Fulton DA’s office asks court to dismiss Fani Willis appeal

Credit: Ben Hendren

Fulton DA’s office asks court to dismiss Fani Willis appeal

Credit: RODNEY HO

Trilith CEO: As production slows, ‘everyone is eager’ for a rebound
The Latest

Credit: File

Gandy, Robert
1h ago
Campbell-Johnson, Juanita
1h ago
Phelps, Curtis
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Rosana Hughes / Rosana.Hughes@ajc.com

‘A pain that will never go away’: Gwinnett mother grieves teen daughter’s death
Jet found from 1971 Vermont lake crash carrying Atlantans, Cousins Properties staff
Bradley’s Buzz: Why the skidding Braves haven’t lost faith