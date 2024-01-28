Tumlin, Elaine

TUMLIN (Gafford), Elaine



Elaine Gafford Tumlin, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, of Ormond Beach, Florida, peacefully passed away January 12, 2024, at the age of 86, after a battle with dementia.



She was born at her family home in Plains, Georgia, to Mr. and Mrs. Ronald Gafford. Elaine was deeply rooted in her Southern heritage. She graduated from Stewart County High School in Lumpkin, Georgia, in 1955, and earned a degree from Middle Georgia College in 1957. During her college years at Middle Georgia College, she was involved in the Future Business Leaders and Choir.



Elaine loved gardening, sewing, traveling and planning family vacations. She was a passionate bowler and actively participated in both neighborhood and work bowling leagues. Her competitive nature and sportsmanship won her bowling awards through the Women's International Bowling Congress in the late '70s.



Throughout most of her working years, Elaine served as a secretary in Dunwoody, Georgia, for a peat moss company based out of Canada. When the business closed in the late '80s, she furthered her education by enrolling in computer classes at Gwinnett Technical Institute. She later found employment in the Purchasing Department of A.S.F., Inc., located in Norcross, Georgia, where she worked until her retirement in 1996.



She was actively engaged in various activities involving her children such as a volleyball Coach, Girl Scout troop leader and Counselor at Simpsonwood Day Camp in 1979. She was an active member of her local church, attended Sunday School and ensured her children had a close relationship with God.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert (Roby) Tumlin; stepson, Ronald (Ron) Tumlin; and grandson, David Tumlin.



Survivors include her children, Elaina Barone of Winter Springs, FL, and Wendy (Thomas) Willhoite of DeBary, FL; grandchildren, Eron Tumlin, Matthew and Alex Willhoite, Garrett Goswitz, Michael and Sophia Barone; and great-grandson, Jace Tumlin.



A service will be held February 8, 2024, at 11:00 AM, at Haigh-Black Funeral Home in Ormond Beach. Donations can be made in Memory of Elaine Tumlin to The Russell Home For Atypical Children, 510 Holden Avenue, Orlando, FL 32839, 407-855-8063, www.russellhome.org



