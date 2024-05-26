Tucker, James

TUCKER, Jr., James "Jim"



James "Jim" Memory Tucker, Jr., passed away at the age of 101 on May 14, 2024, at Park Springs Retirement Village in Stone Mountain, Georgia. The son of James and Donna Tucker, he was born on February 14, 1923, in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Nina Richmond Tucker, in 2010; and his sisters, Elzora Rowe and Virginia Hofberger. He is survived by his children, Amy (Bob) Neiman of Miami, FL, and Paul (Mary Ann) Tucker of Milford, OH; grandchildren, Heather LaChapelle of Raleigh, NC, Laura Mojena of Miami, FL, and Hayley Schweitzer of North Attleboro, MA; four great-grandchildren, and many daughters, sons, granddaughters, grandsons, and great- grandchildren related by love. He served his country in the Pacific Theatre in bomb disposal during World War II. Following the war, Jim graduated from Georgia Tech and had a singular career in engineering in the pulp and paper industry. In 1993, he was recognized with TAPPI's Distinguished Service Award. After cremation by A.S. Turner & Sons, Jim's ashes will be buried in the Hill-Tucker family private graveyard in Fort Yargo State Park outside Winder, GA. The Memorial service for Jim is scheduled at 10 AM on June 1, 2024, at the Northlake Church of Christ, 1625 Cooledge Road, Tucker, GA 30084. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial gifts to Georgia Agape, 3094 Mercer University Dr., Suite 200, Atlanta, GA 30341 (https://www.georgiaagape.org) or Predisan (https://predisan.org ). Condolences can be expressed online at www.asturner.com.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com