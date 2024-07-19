Thomas, Jacqueline







Jacqueline Belle (Corriea) Thomas, from Providence, Rhode Island, passed away peacefully in her lovely suburban Atlanta home, lovingly cared for by her devoted husband on July 2, 2024, at 84 years of age. Jacqueline is survived by her husband of 63 years and five months, Buell, III; her grateful children, Buell, IV (Sabrina), Maria (Harvey), and Sasha; eight cherished grandchildren, one sweet precious great-granddaughter; niece, Cheryle (Michael); and grand and great- grandnieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Azorio Corriea; her mother, Dorothy Corriea; and her beloved sister, Patricia Corriea. She was fondly known as "Ms. Jackie" the avid gardener, by her neighbors and fellow master gardeners. Her career as a keen, competitive, and awarded advertising salesperson with two major regional newspapers spanned decades. Jacqueline leaves a powerful legacy of fierce love and kindness for all. A blessed, loving, devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, her always gentle, but ever-powerful words of wisdom and quiet but mighty strength will leave a mark for generations that can never be erased. In place of flowers, please donate to Girls' Inc. https://www.girlsinc.org/ or Harlem Grown https://www.harlemgrown.org/about/.

