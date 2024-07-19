Obituaries

Thomas, Jacqueline

1 hour ago




THOMAS (Corriea),

Jacqueline Belle

Jacqueline Belle (Corriea) Thomas, from Providence, Rhode Island, passed away peacefully in her lovely suburban Atlanta home, lovingly cared for by her devoted husband on July 2, 2024, at 84 years of age. Jacqueline is survived by her husband of 63 years and five months, Buell, III; her grateful children, Buell, IV (Sabrina), Maria (Harvey), and Sasha; eight cherished grandchildren, one sweet precious great-granddaughter; niece, Cheryle (Michael); and grand and great- grandnieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Azorio Corriea; her mother, Dorothy Corriea; and her beloved sister, Patricia Corriea. She was fondly known as "Ms. Jackie" the avid gardener, by her neighbors and fellow master gardeners. Her career as a keen, competitive, and awarded advertising salesperson with two major regional newspapers spanned decades. Jacqueline leaves a powerful legacy of fierce love and kindness for all. A blessed, loving, devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, her always gentle, but ever-powerful words of wisdom and quiet but mighty strength will leave a mark for generations that can never be erased. In place of flowers, please donate to Girls' Inc. https://www.girlsinc.org/ or Harlem Grown https://www.harlemgrown.org/about/.


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Lou Dobbs, conservative commentator and original CNN anchor, dies at 78

Credit: custom

Atlanta physician joining USA Gymnastics Men’s Team at 2024 Summer Olympics

Credit: Ziyu Julian Zhu/AJC

MARTA: Mayor considers 10-year fix for Five Points

Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Comedian Bob Newhart, deadpan master of sitcoms and telephone monologues, dies at 94

Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Comedian Bob Newhart, deadpan master of sitcoms and telephone monologues, dies at 94

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

World Cup looming, Mercedes-Benz Stadium invests millions in new tech
The Latest

Credit: File

Craig, Sylvia
1h ago
Brown, Gladys
1h ago
Andrews, Ja'Charey
1h ago
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Photo of Fani Willis found on Trump shooter’s cellphone
Final night of the Republican Convention: How to watch or livestream
Atlanta on clock to host MLB All-Star game - again