Thomas, Bradley

1 hour ago

THOMAS, Sr., Bradley

Mr. Bradley Thomas, Sr., departed this life Wednesday, July 3, 2024, and was loved by the late Mary Elaine Thomas, who preceded him in death and a son, John Christopher Thomas. His life will always be cherished by his loving, devoted wife and caregiver, Elizabeth Hope Thomas. He leaves to reflect on and cherish his memories, his son, Bradley Thomas Jr., (LaShonnette); five grandchildren, Bradley Thomas III, Brandon Thomas, Kevin Thomas (Gayenele), Miria Thomas, Telisha Clarke; eight great-grandchildren; two sisters, Arizona Edmundson, Etha Hall; one brother, James Thomas; host of nieces and nephews; and other relatives. Celebration of Life Graveside Service, Wednesday, July 17, 2024 at 11:00 AM, at Lincoln Cemetery, 2275 Joseph E. Boone Blvd., NW, Atlanta, GA 30314. Viewing Tuesday 12 - 8 PM at Murray Brothers, (404) 349-3000, www.murraybrothersfh.com.




Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

https://www.murraybrothersfh.com/

