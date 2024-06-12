Obituaries

Talley, James

1 hour ago

TALLEY, Jr., Col. James

Col. James Bishop Talley, Jr., 75, of Marietta, GA, passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2024. Funeral Services for Col. James will be held on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, at the Powder Springs Chapel of Mayes Ward Dobbins Funeral Home at 2:00 PM, with visitation from 12:00 PM until the hour of the service. Interment will follow at Kennesaw Memorial Park in Marietta, GA. James is survived by his loving wife, Mrs. Ramona Talley; daughter, Krista L Talley; son, James Bishop Talley, III (Sonya Talley); grandchildren, James Bishop Talley, IV and Kaleb Reese Talley; daughter, Aaron Douglass Talley,; grandchild, Emry Lennon Crane; son, Miles Douglas Talley; many other friends and relatives also survive. James was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. James Talley, Sr.; and Mrs. Lydia Monger Talley.

