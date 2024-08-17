SUMNER, Marjorie



Marjorie Meadows Sumner recently passed away in Newnan, Georgia. Marjorie was predeceased by her husband, Ernest L. Sumner; her parents, Dr. John Laton and Marjorie Johnson Meadows; and her three siblings, John L. Meadows, Jr., Robert J. Meadows and Rosemary Meadows Harris. Marjorie is survived by her daughter, Melinda B. Barger (Scot), of Chattanooga, Tennessee; and her son, Michael E. Sumner (Leah), of Newnan. She has five grandchildren, Michael W. Belote (Catherine), Mindy B. Harvey (Colton), E. Brady Sumner (Margaret), Stuart F. Sumner, and Thomas M. Sumner (Kate); and two great-granddaughters, Sullivan Belote and Mary Frances Sumner. Marjorie was proud of her family and loved telling everyone how well they were all performing – whether in the classroom, on the playing field, or at their respective jobs.



Marjorie grew up in Cookeville, Tennessee, where her father was the first Dean of Students at Tennessee Tech University. After Dr. Meadows's untimely death in 1953, Marjorie's mother earned a degree from TTU and became the librarian at the Tech Campus School. Marjorie and Ernest met at TTU and shortly after her graduation, Marjorie and Ernest married on December 20, 1954. While Ernest served in the U.S. Army, they lived in New Jersey, Texas, and Georgia. After Ernest became a federal investigator, they moved to Nashville and then to Decatur, where Ernest eventually started a successful insurance agency. Marjorie and Ernest lived in Decatur for the next 40 years, until they moved to Peachtree City to be closer to their grandchildren. Marjorie always fondly remembered the beauty of Atlanta when she first visited in the Spring of 1959 with the dogwoods and azaleas in full bloom.



Like her father and mother, Marjorie was an educator at heart. Marjorie taught Biology at Tucker High School for over two decades, where she also enjoyed taking students to Europe during summer breaks. She insisted the family host exchange students studying at Georgia Tech – her favorite student being Hans Haufkemeyer (Breman, GR). Hans and the Sumners's relationship flourished after Hans graduated when he became associated with the rocket program in Germany, requiring frequent visits to the Marshall Space Center in Alabama.



After she retired from teaching, Marjorie joined her cousin, David Williams, operating a travel agency that allowed Marjorie and Ernest to travel all over the world. Marjorie participated in Jimmy Carter's Friendship Force and was a volunteer tour guide during the 1996 Olympics. She was the consummate teaching "tour guide," insisting that everyone absorb the history of the places they visited. She and Ernest visited all 50 states and over 40 countries. They sailed on the Queen Elizabeth II to Europe, crossed the Panama Canal, and sailed from San Francisco to Sydney and around the tip of South America. They took the grandchildren to Europe and snow skiing in the Rockies. Although Marjorie suffered scoliosis, she never let it limit her activities. She was an accomplished piano player and appreciated all music genres, especially Broadway tunes and gospel hymns. She enjoyed water skiing, snow skiing, and bridge – but travel was her passion. When asked to name her favorite location, she would say: "Oh I don't know, I loved them all."



Marjorie's banana pudding was legendary – everyone being disappointed if she dared come to a social event, at church or in the neighborhood, without it. Her yeast rolls were a table delight as well. Rich's coconut cake and boiled custard were staples at the Meadows's Christmas dinner in Cookeville – the annual turnout of siblings, aunts, uncles, and cousins that became a cherished tradition. Celebrating the birth of Christ with engaging conversation filled with love and laughter was undoubtedly Marjorie's favorite annual occasion. She welcomed any opportunity to have a family gathering – 4th of July, Thanksgiving, births, and birthdays – she loved seeing everyone together.



Marjorie and Ernest were charter members of the Decatur Church of Christ (now Northlake), where Ernest served as a Deacon. Marjorie studied the Word and was emphatic about worship. "If the doors are open, we will be there" was her mantra.



Marjorie's visitation will be Sunday, August 18, 2024, at 1:30 PM, CST, with a service to follow at 2:30 PM, CST, at the Jefferson Avenue Church of Christ in Cookeville, Tennessee. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to TTU – Meadows Family Scholarship, to Peachtree City Church of Christ, or to Patrons of The Nixon Centre in Newnan.



