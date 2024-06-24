Obituaries

Stump, Nancy

2 hours ago

STUMP, Nancy

Nancy Blanchard Stump, 82, of Atlanta, Georgia, passed away peacefully on June 13, 2024. She is survived by her husband, Thomas J. Stump. Funeral services will be provided by Phoenix Funeral Services in Conyers, Georgia. Condolences may be made at phoenixfuneralservices.com.

A funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, June 25, 2024, at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 801 Tom Smith Road Southwest, Lilburn, Georgia 30047, at 11:00 AM. The service will be live streamed at https://sjnlilburn.com/online-masses.

Funeral Home Information

Phoenix Funeral Services, Inc

1424 Veterans Dr Suite 1

Conyers, GA

30012

https://www.phoenixfuneralservicesinc.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

