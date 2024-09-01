STILLMAN, David



David Simpson Stillman died suddenly of natural causes on August 5, 2024. Born in Charlottesville, Virginia, on January 12, 1974, David grew up in Virginia Beach, Virginia, where he attended First Colonial High School and the Governor's Magnet School. David graduated from Washington & Lee University in Lexington, Virginia, in 1996, with a B.A. in English (magna cum laude). At Washington & Lee, David was elected to Phi Beta Kappa and the national leadership fraternity, Omicron Delta Kappa. He was also a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity. As a member of the varsity swimming team, he earned recognition as a three-time Division III All-American and Academic All-American. For many years he held the school record in the 50-yard freestyle and the 200- and 400-yard freestyle relay events. An accomplished writer, he also served as Editor-in-Chief of "Ariel," Washington & Lee's undergraduate literary magazine. David graduated from the Bread Loaf School of English at Middlebury College with an M.A. in 2003.



David demonstrated keen musical ability from a young age. Especially proficient in piano and guitar, he could play almost any instrument he picked up. David found joy in recording and producing music in his home studio. He graduated from the Audio Recording Workshop in Chillicothe, Ohio, with Honors in Audio Engineering and Music Production. Throughout his life, he played in numerous bands and as a session musician and supported the growth of many young musicians in their professional endeavors.



An esteemed educator, David taught and coached at various independent schools over a more than twenty-five-year career, notably at Suffield Academy, where he served as Chair of the English Department, led outdoor leadership programs, and held the position of Head Coach for both the swimming and water polo teams. He also established a music recording studio at Suffield. During his tenure at Suffield, David was awarded The Alisha Benjamin Andrews Award, honoring exceptional contributions to student learning and development.



David traveled extensively in Europe and the American Southwest. He also studied abroad at Trinity College (Dublin) and Oxford University. He was a certified Wilderness EMT, participating in search and rescue missions in the White Mountains of New Hampshire and serving as an ambulance crew member at a firebase on the Zuni Indian Reservation in Arizona. David loved the Outer Banks of North Carolina, where he will rest in the waters that gave him peace in life. David will be remembered as a brilliant educator, an extraordinary musician, and a kind and concerned mentor, teacher, coach and friend to all who knew him.



David is survived by his parents, Brad and Suzanne Stillman; and his three siblings, Nora Burke (Paul), Daniel Stillman (Vanessa), and Emma Feinberg (Alex). His many nieces and nephews include: Tobias and Eamonn Burke, Sofia and Marshall Stillman, and Remi and Reese Feinberg. David's extended family includes many uncles, aunts, and cousins, all members of the Stillman and Russell clans.



A celebration of David's life will be held on September 28, 2024, at 3:00 PM, at the Avondale Arts Center in Avondale, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, contributions in David's name may be made to Sheppard Pratt in Baltimore, Maryland.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com