STATON, Harriett Walton



Mrs. Harriett Walthall Staton of Jonesboro, Georgia, passed on Saturday, May 25, 2024. Funeral Service will be held on Friday, May 31, 2024, at 11:00 AM, at First Iconium Baptist Church, 542 Moreland Ave., SE, Atlanta, Georgia 30316. The interment will be held at South-View Cemetery. The Viewing will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2024, from 11:00 AM-7:00 PM from our Chapel. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the residence on the day of service at 10:00 AM. Pollard & Moore Funeral Home, Inc., 827 Pollard Blvd., SW, Atlanta, Georgia 30315, 404-688-7073.



