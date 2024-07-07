SPRAYBERRY, Brenda Gail



Brenda Gail Sprayberry passed away peacefully, leaving behind a legacy of love and cherished memories. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jack Sprayberry; and her brothers, Charles Lawhorne, Louie Lawhorne, Richard Lawhorne, and Jimmy Lawhorne.



She is survived by her loving daughter, Jacqueline Sprayberry; her devoted sons, Michael Sprayberry and Paul Sprayberry (Rebecca); and her treasured grandchildren, Christopher Sprayberry, Andrew Jones (Samantha), Hunter Sprayberry (Abigail), Donovin Hall, and Devin Hall. Brenda also leaves behind her dear great-grandchildren, Sawyer Jones, Jace Jones, and Brinley Sprayberry; her sisters, Dianne Rinker and Alice Mathews; as well as many nieces and nephews who will miss her dearly.



A Funeral Service to honor Brenda's life will be held on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, at 11:00 AM, at the Chapel of Parrott Funeral Home and Crematory. Interment will follow at Holly Hill. Visitation will take place from 10:00 AM, until the time of the service.



Brenda will be remembered for her warmth, kindness, and the love she shared with all who knew her.





