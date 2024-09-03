Obituaries

Speers, Jane

2 hours ago

SPEERS (Summers), Jane Ellen

Jane Ellen Summers Speers of City of Decatur, GA, passed away peacefully in her home on August 31, 2024. She was born May 14, 1926, and grew up in Newnan, GA. She was one of six children of Robert Elias Summers and Gertrude Reynolds Summers. She graduated from Newnan High School and LaGrange College. Following college graduation, she was employed by the North Georgia Conference of the United Methodist Church as Director of Youth work. She supervised six summers of youth programs at Camp Glisson, Dahlonega, GA. During one of those summers she met the Rev. B. C. Speers, Jr., whom she later married in 1956. They had two children, Ruthie and Robert, before his death in 1959. Through the years she was a member of Newnan First Methodist Church, Druid Hills UMC, St. Mark UMC and North Decatur UMC. After B.C.'s death she moved to Decatur, GA, where she lived until her death. In 1968, she was employed by City Schools of Decatur as Secretary to the Principal at Westchester Elementary School. She continued as Secretary to Superintendents of DCS Carl Renfroe, Vee Simmons, and Don Griffith, until her retirement in 1996. Jane Ellen participated in many activities and committees at North Decatur UMC feeling that the members of the church were an extension of her family. She was on the Board of Directors of GA Tech Wesley Foundation for many years following the death of her husband who had been the director. In addition to her children, Ruthie and Robert; her loves included son-in-law, Jim Wood; daughter-in-law, Lisa Speers; grandchildren, Brad Speers, Matthew Wood (Brittany), Mark Wood (MK), Brandon Speers (Austin); and six great-grandchildren, Elliott and Amy Wood, Jameson and Jackson Wood, Noah and Paige Speers. She also had many nieces and nephews who were dear to her. She was preceded in death by her parents, her two brothers, Robert E. "Bobby" Summers, Jr. (Sybil), Charles William "Bill" Summers (Mary Anne); two of her sisters, Vivian Yancey (Randolph), and Gertrude "Trudie" Caruso (Joe); and brother-in-law, Charles Cooley. Her remaining sister, Addie Cooley, lives in St. Petersburg, FL. A private family burial will be Wednesday, September 4, 2024, at Westview Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday evening, September 4, at A.S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home from 6:00-8:00 PM. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Thursday, September 5, 2024, at 2:00 PM, at North Decatur UMC, with a reception following. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent to North Decatur United Methodist Church, or Camp Glisson, Dahlonega, GA.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Turner & Sons Funeral Home

2773 North Decatur Road

Decatur, GA

30031

https://www.asturner.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Georgia's former first lady and champion of literacy has school named in her honor
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: File

Stinchcomb, Rickey2h ago
Beasley, Dorothy
Steele, Jonathan
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

They walked off the job in August and remain on strike as Labor Day nears
Self-driving pods coming to Atlanta airport area
What’s filming in Georgia in September 2024?