Speers, Jane

Jane Ellen Summers Speers of City of Decatur, GA, passed away peacefully in her home on August 31, 2024. She was born May 14, 1926, and grew up in Newnan, GA. She was one of six children of Robert Elias Summers and Gertrude Reynolds Summers. She graduated from Newnan High School and LaGrange College. Following college graduation, she was employed by the North Georgia Conference of the United Methodist Church as Director of Youth work. She supervised six summers of youth programs at Camp Glisson, Dahlonega, GA. During one of those summers she met the Rev. B. C. Speers, Jr., whom she later married in 1956. They had two children, Ruthie and Robert, before his death in 1959. Through the years she was a member of Newnan First Methodist Church, Druid Hills UMC, St. Mark UMC and North Decatur UMC. After B.C.'s death she moved to Decatur, GA, where she lived until her death. In 1968, she was employed by City Schools of Decatur as Secretary to the Principal at Westchester Elementary School. She continued as Secretary to Superintendents of DCS Carl Renfroe, Vee Simmons, and Don Griffith, until her retirement in 1996. Jane Ellen participated in many activities and committees at North Decatur UMC feeling that the members of the church were an extension of her family. She was on the Board of Directors of GA Tech Wesley Foundation for many years following the death of her husband who had been the director. In addition to her children, Ruthie and Robert; her loves included son-in-law, Jim Wood; daughter-in-law, Lisa Speers; grandchildren, Brad Speers, Matthew Wood (Brittany), Mark Wood (MK), Brandon Speers (Austin); and six great-grandchildren, Elliott and Amy Wood, Jameson and Jackson Wood, Noah and Paige Speers. She also had many nieces and nephews who were dear to her. She was preceded in death by her parents, her two brothers, Robert E. "Bobby" Summers, Jr. (Sybil), Charles William "Bill" Summers (Mary Anne); two of her sisters, Vivian Yancey (Randolph), and Gertrude "Trudie" Caruso (Joe); and brother-in-law, Charles Cooley. Her remaining sister, Addie Cooley, lives in St. Petersburg, FL. A private family burial will be Wednesday, September 4, 2024, at Westview Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday evening, September 4, at A.S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home from 6:00-8:00 PM. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Thursday, September 5, 2024, at 2:00 PM, at North Decatur UMC, with a reception following. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent to North Decatur United Methodist Church, or Camp Glisson, Dahlonega, GA.





