Solomon, Denise

Denise Levy Solomon, born on August 13, 1933, of Atlanta, GA passed away on August 27, 2024. She was a beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She attended James L. Key Elementary School and Hoke Smith High School. She was in Brownies and Girl Scouts, as well as Young Judea. Denise worked for Georgia Department of Revenue (1952–1960) and MARTA (1972–1994). She played Canasta, Bridge, Mah Jongg, and Bingo. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, travelling, and watching the Atlanta Braves. She met her husband-to-be, Donald Solomon, in November 1958, and they got engaged on New Year's Eve of that same year. They were married on June 7, 1959.



Denise was predeceased by her husband, Donald Solomon; mother, Rachel Levy; father, Sam Levy; brothers-in-law, Asher Benator and Alvin Byer; sisters-in-law, Shirley Byer and Audrey Greenberg. She is survived by her son, Alan Solomon (Heidi Haiken); her son, Milton Solomon (Diane Solomon); sister, Grace Benator; grandchildren, Donald Solomon, Maya Solomon, Chris Bailey, and Michael Bailey; great-grandson, Michael J. Bailey; and brother-in-law, Jody Greenberg. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.



Memorial donations may be made to Congregation Or VeShalom, 1681 N Druid Hills Road, Brookhaven, GA 30319 (404-633-1737) or to a charity of your choice.



A funeral service will be held at 12:00 PM on Thursday, August 29 at Dressler's Chapel, 3734 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Atlanta, GA 30341, with burial at Greenwood Cemetery to follow. A Zoom link is available on Dressler's website, www.jewishfuneralcare.com. Arrangements by Dressler's, 770-451-4999.



