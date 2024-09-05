Smith, John

SMITH, Pastor John T.



Celebration of Life Services for Pastor John Thomas Smith, of Decatur, GA, will be held on Friday, September 6, 2024, 11:00 AM at The House of Hope Atlanta, 4650 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur, GA, with remains placed in repose at 10:00 AM. Reverend E. Dewey Smith, Pastor, Pastor T.E. Houston, Jr., Officiating. Interment, Washington Memorial Gardens, Ellenwood, GA. Public Viewing and Visitation will be held at the mortuary on Thursday, 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM. Pastor Smith leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Mrs. Catherine B. Smith; daughters, Kim Smith, Debbie Smith, Iris Smith; Donald Davis (Marjorie); sisters-in-law, Margaret Howard, Gertrude Miller; several nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving relatives and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble the residence Friday, at 10:00 AM Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc., 1876 Second Avenue, Decatur, 404-371-0772-3. LIVESTREAM of Services available at 10:55 AM at www.donaldtrimblemortuary.com.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com