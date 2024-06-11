SHANNON, Pauline



September 1, 1941- June 4, 2024



Mrs. Pauline Shannon passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2024. Celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, 1 PM at Gregory B. Levett and Sons Funeral Home, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur, GA 30034. Visitation will also be held at our South Dekalb Chapel on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, 12-8 PM. Please express your condolences here on our website. Services entrusted to Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home South Dekalb Chapel.



