Sanford, Charles

SANFORD, Jr., Charles



Charles Clifford Sanford Jr., age 83, passed away on Monday, January 22, 2024. A visitation will be held Friday, February 2, 2024 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at H.M. Patterson & Son-Oglethorpe Hill, 4550 Peachtree Road NE Atlanta, GA 30319. A funeral service will be held Saturday, February 3, 2024 at 11:00 AM in the chapel of Oglethorpe Hill followed by a reception. A committal will follow at Mt. Zion Baptist cemetery, 3475 Pierce Drive, Chamblee, GA 30341.





