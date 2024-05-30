Obituaries

Sadonis, Gary

2 hours ago

SADONIS, Gary Alan

He was born on October 27, 1950 in Johnson City, New York to Vera and John Sadonis.

Gary considered his hometown as Apex, NC, where he spent many cherished years.

Gary is survived by his loving wife, Deborah Day Sadonis; and his daughters, grandchildren, and sister. He was predeceased by his brother.

Gary's presence will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Services will be held at Saint Andrew's Catholic Church in Apex at 11:00 AM on Friday, May 31, 2024, through Apex Funeral Home. He will be laid to rest at Raleigh Memorial Park.

Gary's legacy of love and kindness lives on in the hearts of his family and friends.

God Bless.

