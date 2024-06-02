RHOAD, Carter Redd



June 28, 1990 – April 27, 2024



Carter Redd Rhoad, 33 years old, was a resident of San Diego, CA. He left behind his wife Natalie, and her family; his parents, Hal and Page Rhoad; his siblings, Clifton Rhoad, Cannon Rhoad and his wife, Alexia, and Caroline Rhoad; grandparents, Robert and Bernice Forbes; aunts, uncles, and cousins. He also left behind a hundred best friends, many of whom he considered family.



Carter was born and raised in Metro Atlanta, GA, grew up in the Johns Creek area, and spent summers on Lake Burton. He attended Perimeter Christian School and Perimeter Church, where he began serving on medical mission trips to Guatemala. He attended Northview High School where he lettered in football and soccer. He was voted the class clown his senior year and runner up for most respected. Carter attended Florida Southern College in Lakeland, FL, where he played soccer. He transferred to Point Loma Nazarene University in San Diego, CA, where he also played soccer and was one of the team captains. After college, he moved to Guatemala, to play soccer professionally and lived on the mission station where he served in years past.



When he returned to the States, Carter settled in San Diego, where he spent the better part of the next decade. As he established a successful career in recruiting, Carter continued to volunteer regularly with Young Life, and returned as a volunteer coach for the PLNU Men's Soccer Team.



Carter was family-oriented, making trips regularly to visit his parents and siblings. Carter and Natalie spent time in Ohio with her family. After getting engaged, they quietly eloped and began planning a small ceremony for the following summer at his grandparents' home on Lake Burton. Carter's sense of humor, competitive fire, devotion to friends and family, and generous spirit were his hallmarks. His life was a living tribute to serving others without needing credit.



Although Carter lost his life in a senseless tragedy, his family asks that Carter's life of Service — Carter's servant heart — be the thing we remember as we honor his legacy.



In lieu of flowers, please consider donating at carters-heart.com, a charitable fund established to provide scholarships for people with a heart like Carter's, and funding for organizations and causes which were dear to Carter's heart.



Friends and family are invited to a Memorial Service June 7, 2024, at 1 PM, Perimeter Church, 9500 Medlock Bridge Road, Johns Creek, GA 30097. Please use the Medlock Bridge Road entrance.



